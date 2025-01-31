Is CVUSD Jocelyn Vargas illegally serving on the board of trustees?

From all indications, it appears that Jocelyn Vargas, Area 4 Trustee on the Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, isn’t living in the area she was elected to represent.

She is required to live not only within the school district boundaries but also specifically within the Mecca trustee area. Vargas currently serves as vice president of the board. She has served on the board since running unopposed in 2020.

She is seeking re-election in the March 4 special election.

