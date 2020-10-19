Watch live at noon: CA update on coronavirus & wildfires

Wildfire

Governor Gavin Newsom is providing a live update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the devastating wildfires.

Coronavirus in Coachella Valley

Many people in Riverside County are awaiting an announcement Tuesday to find out if the county will remain in 'red' tier or regress back to the more restrictive 'purple' tier.

Tuesday marks the end of a one-week "grace period" while state and local health officials reviewed data showing the ongoing coronavirus case numbers.

If the county moves backward into the 'purple' tier, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, zoos, museums and places of worship will have to transition back from limited indoor service to only outdoor operations.

Wildfire disaster declaration

President Donald Trump approved California’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to help combat the state’s record-setting wildfires, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. That came a day after the administration initially rejected the request.

“Just got off the phone with President Trump who has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request. Grateful for his quick response,” Newsom said in a statement Friday.

The back and forth comes after the White House said Thursday that California’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration was rejected because it was “not supported by the relevant data.” Thirty-one people have died as a result of the wildfires and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed.

After originally saying the federal government would not declare a major disaster, the administration changed its tune Friday.

California has seen the worst wildfire season in history with firefighters and resources stretched thin on the frontlines. The state asked for help but was denied federal aid on Wednesday.

“The governor and (House Minority Leader Kevin) McCarthy spoke and presented a convincing case and additional on-the-ground perspective for reconsideration leading the President to approve the declaration,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

