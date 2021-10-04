Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton to run for State Senate

Your Vote

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton officially announced today that she will enter the race for state Senate.

I’m thrilled today to announce my campaign for State Senate District 28. I’m running to make a difference in Sacramento and be an effective voice for #SD28 by bringing pragmatic, practical solutions that will improve the lives of all Californians. — Lisa Middleton (@LisaMiddletonCA) October 4, 2021

Middleton announced her bid for the 28th District Senate seat with the backing of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus and former United States Senator Barbara Boxer.

Check Out: Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton appointed to California Transgender Advisory Council

Middleton became the first openly transgender person in Californian history to win an elected non-judicial position when she was voted onto Palm Springs' City Council in 2017, and if she wins her Senate bid, will make history once again by becoming the first openly transgender state legislator in California's history.

"I will work to return our state and country back to a place where a crisis -- whether it be a pandemic, wildfire or earthquake -- is not an opportunity for partisanship but for us to work together to save lives. In our state, it is always going to be not if, but when and how bad is the next emergency," Middleton said.

She also cited climate change, inequity, crime, economic security, healthcare access and the issue of infrastructure and homelessness as focuses for her election platform.

In announcing their endorsement of Middleton, the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus stated:

"We know that Lisa will be a pioneering, relentless advocate for the 28th District and all Californians, working tirelessly to make the state more inclusive, fair, and just. We're with her 100% and look forward to helping Lisa get elected.''

Former Senator Barbara Boxer also placed her support behind Middleton and said, "California needs Lisa's forward-thinking ideas, compassion, grit, and determination … I'm proud to offer her my enthusiastic endorsement."

Middleton will be joined on the ballot by La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez, who announced his bid in July.

The 28th State Senate District seat is currently held by Melissa Melendez. The seat will become vacant in 2022 due to term limits.

The 28th Senate District includes Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Wildomar.

Middleton is also the second member of the Palm Springs City Council to enter their hat into a state election. In July, Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege announced that she would be running for state Assembly District 42.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.