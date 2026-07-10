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Noticias Regionales

Muere mujer atacada por perros en Mexicali

KYMA
By
Updated
today at 4:56 PM
Published 4:49 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Aida de 54 años de edad, murió durante la mañana de este viernes, al ser ferozmente atacada por al menos 16 perros al exterior de su vivienda en la Colonia Nacozari.

De acuerdo a vecinos y familiares de la víctima con los que platicó Telemundo, esta no era la primera ocasión en la que la mujer era atacada por los perros que eran propiedad de un hombre que vivía en un predio abandonado muy cerca del lugar, incluso el hecho había sido reportado ante autoridades ante el riesgo constante que representaba.

“Ella siempre pasaba por aquí, es lo que se nos hace raro Ella vivía hasta el fondo de la calle porque aquí pasan perros y si les ladran pero ahí ya la atacaron 16 perros” dijo Francisco Israel, quién afirmó que su vecina y familiar constantemente pasada por el lugar para ir al mercado.

Los perros fueron canalizados a Control Animal, mientras que el propietario fue detenido hasta que se determine su situación legal por los hechos.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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