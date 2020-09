Sports

Mirim Lee won her first major championship title on Sunday at the 2020 ANA Inspiration. Lee defeated Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda, the co-leaders into the round, in a three-way playoff.

The event, originally scheduled for early April at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Catch the full highlights and reaction tonight on KESQ at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2.