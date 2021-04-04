Patty Tavatanakit wins 50th ANA Inspiration

Sports

LPGA rookie Patty Tavatanakit went wire-to-wire to win the 50th edition of the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

This marks Tavatanakit's first win on the LPGA Tour and her first major title.

Tavatanakit came into the day with a five stroke lead on the competition. She fired a 68 in the final round to hold off Lydia Ko, who tied the tournament single-round record with a 62.

The 21-year-old from UCLA is the first rookie to win the ANA Inspiration since 1984. She becomes the fourth wire-to-wire winner in tournament history.