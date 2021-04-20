Student-Athlete of the Week – Christelle Corchia

Sports

Palm Desert’s goalkeeper Christelle Corchia is always supporting her teammates.

“She’s not worried about her stats, she’s not worried about her glory or her time, she’s worried about the team doing well and having the team success,” said Palm Desert girls soccer coach Chris Keuilian.

Keuilian says making her a captain was the obvious choice.

“I try to compose myself as much as possible and not let emotions take over, especially whenever we’re having high intensity games, I try to kind of put on that leader cap,” Corchia said.

“Even when she was a freshman goalkeeper, you could see that she had the poise in the back to help lead,” Keuilian said.

Soccer runs her family and Corchia says it’s taught her commitment and communication.

“I’m not just one of those athletes that only care about sports, so I’ve been trying my hardest to, kind of, show that in the classroom and on the field,” she said.

“The amount of time she puts in at the school and for the school is unreal,” Keuilian said.

That includes being a student athletic trainer for many other sports on campus.

“As soon as we return from this game, she won’t walk out to the car and go home, she’s going to head into the gym because there’s a basketball game tonight and she’s then going to be the trainer for the basketball team,” Keuilian said.

Corchia will pursue her career at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, where she plans to walk on to the Division II soccer team.