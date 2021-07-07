Palm Springs Power manager talks 500th career win

Sports

Palm Springs Power manager Casey Dill earned his 500th career win Saturday. The Power defeated the Palm Springs Collegiate League 16-8 in a showcase over the Fourth of July weekend.

"It really just made me look back and think about all the places I've managed all the people I've gotten to coach with and all the players that have played for me over the years," he said of the milestone. "And just kind of put into perspective where I was and where I'm at and, kind of, helped me appreciate everything."

Dill has been a manager for professional and summer collegiate baseball since 2004.