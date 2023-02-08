ESPN: Lakers finalizing trade involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a deal to trade Russell Westbrook and land D’Angelo Russell.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt would go to the Lakers. Westbrook would go to the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley goes to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The trade also involved numerous draft picks including the Laker's 2027 first-rounder.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

D'Angelo Russell returns to the Lakers, who drafted him 2nd overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was traded away in 2017.

Woj: "One player that [The Lakers] have talked about in the past and have been engaged with again today: D'Angelo Russell." pic.twitter.com/hBgpfP2sZJ — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 8, 2023

