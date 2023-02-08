ESPN: Lakers finalizing trade involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell

Skip to Content
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a deal to trade Russell Westbrook and land D’Angelo Russell.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt would go to the Lakers. Westbrook would go to the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley goes to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The trade also involved numerous draft picks including the Laker's 2027 first-rounder.

D'Angelo Russell returns to the Lakers, who drafted him 2nd overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was traded away in 2017.

