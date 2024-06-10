Skip to Content
Reports: Hurley turns down offer to become Lakers coach

The Lakers' search for a new coach will apparently take a little longer, with news today that University of Connecticut men's basketball coach Dan Hurley turned down a lucrative offer to take over the team and join the NBA coaching ranks.   

Sources told ESPN and CBS Sports that Hurley has opted to remain at UConn to pursue a third consecutive national championship.   

According to ESPN, the Lakers had extended Hurley a six-year, $70 million offer.

The Lakers have been seeking a new coach since early May when the team fired Darvin Ham, days after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

Ham led the Lakers for two seasons, compiling a 90-74 record.

