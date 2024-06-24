Los Angeles Lakers to introduce JJ Redick as new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers will introduce JJ Redick as their new head coach today at a news conference at their El Segundo training facility.

ESPN reported Thursday that the team signed Redick to a four-year contract, following meetings with owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Redick's only coaching experience is with his son's youth team.

Following an 15-season NBA playing career with six teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Redick became an analyst with ESPN in 2021 and was promoted to its lead team in February after the departure of Doc Rivers to become the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Redick was a pioneer of podcasting. In 2016, he became the second active player with a podcast, following NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk. Since March, he has hosted "Mind the Game" with Laker star LeBron James.

Redick was thought to be the front-runner from the start of the search to find a successor to Darvin Ham, who was fired May 3, four days after the Lakers' season ended when they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Lakers then offered the job to University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, who turned down what was widely reported to be a six-year, $70 million contract.

Redick will become the Lakers' seventh permanent coach since Phil Jackson's retirement following the 2010-11 season -- Bernie Bickerstaff served a five-game stint as interim coach during the 2012-13 season -- and fourth since James signed with the team in 2018.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that this new hire is a success for both the Lakers and JJ Redick,'' Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson posted on social media Thursday. "I enjoyed watching him as a player -- great 3 point shooting, high basketball IQ, passion for the game, and mental and physical toughness."

"If he can bring how he played professionally to the Lakers -- this could work out! But will his transition from star basketball player to head coach end up like Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, or Doc Rivers or the former NBA players turned coaches who weren't successful?"