LeBron James reportedly signs two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal today to keep the NBA's all-time leading scorer with the team, according to ESPN and the Athletic.

The deal is reportedly for $104 million for the 40-year-old James and would expire when James is 41.

Shams Charania from The Athletic was the first to report news of the deal.

The deal between James and the Lakers comes days after the Lakers selected Bronny James, LeBron James' son, in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, who was the first-round pick of the Lakers from Tennessee, were introduced by the team in a news conference on Tuesday.

LeBron James has been vocal about wanting to play with his son in the NBA.

LeBron James signed with the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 and won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, the 17th in franchise history. He won NBA championships with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers before coming to the Lakers.