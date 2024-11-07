Bronny James assigned to Lakers’ G League affiliate

As expected, the Lakers today assigned Bronny James to their NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, where he will get more playing time to develop his game after playing 13 minutes in the Lakers' first eight games.

The oldest son of NBA career-scoring leader LeBron James has scored 4 points in his three games with the Lakers, making 1 of 6 shots , including missing all 4 of his 3-point shots, and made both his free throws.

The South Bay Lakers will open their season Saturday at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo versus the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's NBA G League affiliate.

The Lakers chose Bronny James in the second round of the June NBA draft, the 55th overall selection. He made himself eligible for the NBA draft after averaging 4.8 points per game in his lone season at USC. He played 490 minutes over 25 games with six starts for the Trojans.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound guard missed the first eight games of USC's 2023-24 season while recovering from a medical procedure to treat a congenital heart defect.