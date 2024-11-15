Journey, Little Big Town to headline 2025 American Express Concert Series in La Quinta

GRAMMY Award-winners Little Big Town and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Journey will headline the 2025 American Express Concert Series this January in La Quinta.

It's all part of the 66th annual The American Express® PGA TOUR Golf Tournament, which will be played January 16-19 at PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club.

Little Big Town will perform on Friday, January 17th. The GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning country vocal group consists of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook.

They first entered the music scene more than two decades ago and have gone on to release 11 studio albums, the most recent of which was this year’s warmly received The Christmas Record.

Their discography includes 24 hit singles, including the chart-toppers “Pontoon” and “Better Man,” plus the top-10 hits “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Little White Church,” “Tornado,” “Day Drinking,” and “Girl Crush.”



Journey will take the stage on Saturday, January 18th.

Since forming in 1973, the band has earned 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums. Their Greatest Hits album has been certified 15 times-Platinum, elevating JOURNEY into the elite club of Diamond-certified sellers. In 2017, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and their hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” was declared the biggest song of all time by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Other classic JOURNEY hits include “Open Arms,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Wheel in the Sky."

“The artists for this year’s American Express® Concert Series are sure to get our fans excited for an incredible weekend, solidifying the tournament as one of the most entertaining events on the PGA TOUR,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express®. “We’re thrilled to welcome Little Big Town and JOURNEY to the desert. This is a great opportunity to introduce classic rock and country music fans to top-tier golf, while giving our golf fans the chance to experience these world-renowned artists.”

Daily tickets are now available at www.theamexgolf.com:

Grounds ($60 - $99 per day): Includes admission to tournament grounds and all public venues January 16th-19th, and GA section for Friday and Saturday concerts.

Clubhouse ($125 - $150 per day): Includes admission to all public venues January 16th- 19th, GA section for Friday and Saturday concerts, as well as access to the PGA WEST Stadium Clubhouse.

Premium Club Presented by Apollo ($200 - $275 per day): Includes admission to tournament grounds and all public venues January 16th-19th, GA section for Friday and Saturday concerts, as well as admission to the open-air Premium Club venue on the famous 17th hole “Alcatraz” at PGA WEST, which includes complimentary lunch, hosted beer and wine.

Champions Club Presented by Wealthspire ($375 - $475 per day): Along with admission to tournament grounds and all public venues January 16th-19th, includes admission to a private, climate-controlled venue on the 18th Green of the Stadium Course at PGA WEST with a hosted breakfast, lunch, snacks and all-day full bar*. Guests also receive daily preferred parking and admission to the concert VIP viewing area, presented by SoFi that includes complimentary beverages on Friday and Saturday.

