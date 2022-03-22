A shock in the tennis world: top-ranked Ash Barty retires

World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.

Barty said in an emotional video posted Wednesday on social media: “I wasn’t quite sure of how I was gonna do this . . . it’s hard to say … I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.”

The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title. With her win, she became the first Australian since 1978 to win the tournament.

Barty was set to play at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells before dropping out in early March due to injuries. She was also set to take part in the Oct. 2021 edition of the tournament, however, pulled out the week before play started.