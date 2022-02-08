World No. 1 Ash Barty set for Indian Wells return

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open is shaping up for a grand return next month.

World No. 1 Ashleigh "Ash" Barty is set to take part in the tournament, which would be her first time back in three years.

World No.1 back in #TennisParadise?



Sign us up 🌴 pic.twitter.com/0acECJ793i — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 8, 2022

Check Out Our BNP Paribas Open Section for Continuing Coverage

Barty, 25, was originally set to take part in the Oct. 2021 edition of the tournament, however, pulled out the week before play started. She is seeking her first BNP Paribas Open title win of her career.

She is fresh off of winning the Australian Open. She became the first Australian since 1978 to win the tournament. It was also her first tournament since the U.S. Open in September.

Barty has won three grand slams in her career, including the Australian Open in 2022, the French Open in 2019, and Wimbledon in 2021.

The full list of players taking part in this year's tournament has not been released yet. On Monday, tournament organizers confirmed that the legendary Rafael Nadal would also make his return to the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.

“For me it will be even more special returning this year after missing the tournament in October. See you soon in the tennis (and golf) paradise, Indian Wells.”



The three-time champ has his sights set on #TennisParadise this March 🌴 pic.twitter.com/aiLUXXddXg — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 7, 2022

The BNP Paribas Open will take place from March 7-20.

For tickets, visit: https://bnpparibasopen.com/