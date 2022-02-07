Rafael Nadal returning to Indian Wells for 2022 BNP Paribas Open

The legendary Rafael Nadal will take part in the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, tournament organizers announced on Monday.

“For me it will be even more special returning this year after missing the tournament in October. See you soon in the tennis (and golf) paradise, Indian Wells.”



Nadal has not played in Indian Wells since 2019, which ended in a semi-final loss to his longtime rival, Roger Federer. He was set to take part in the 2020 tournament, but that was canceled just days before it was set to start due to the pandemic and he did not take part in the Oct. 2021 tournament.

"Rafa" is a three-time BNP Paribas Open winner, however, his last title came almost a decade ago. He has won the tournament in 2007, 2009, and 2013.

He has also won the doubles tournament twice, in 2011 and 2012, both times fellow Spaniard, Marc Lopez.

Nadal has momentum on his side coming into the Indian Wells this year.

He's fresh off winning the Australian Open. The victory gave Nadal the 21st Singles Major of his career, putting him ahead of Federer and Novak Djokovic on the list of most men's singles major titles of all time.

Nada is also a big fan of the desert. He's been seen enjoying the desert life when the tournament comes to town. In the past, he's been seen at the Nest in Indian Wells a few times over the years.

Rafa Nadal and Dodi Henry, owner of the Nest (March 2017)

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open will take place March 7 through March 20 at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.

