World No. 1 Ash Barty, top-ranked American Danielle Collins withdraw from 2022 BNP Paribas Open

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

The tournament announced the withdrawal on Thursday, citing injuries following the Australian Open.

“Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami. I don’t believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus." - Ash Barty

World No.1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. pic.twitter.com/nXKWk20ZIP — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 3, 2022

Barty, 25, won the Australian Open in January, however, has dealt a hip injury over the past year.

She has not competed at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens since 2019. She was set to compete in the Oct. 2021 edition of the tournament but pulled out the week before play started.

Injuries also forced the withdrawal of top-ranked American Danielle Collins, 28. Collins was Barty's opponent in this year's Australian Open finals.

Officials said Oceane Dodin and Anna Bondar will move into the main draw

