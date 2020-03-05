Victoria Azarenka withdraws from 2020 BNP Paribas Open

BNP Paribas Open

Former world No. 1 tennis star Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from this year's BNP Paribas Open, tournament officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Azarenka will be replaced in the main draw by 2009 champion Vera Zvonareva.

Azarenka is a two-time singles champion defeating Serena Williams in 2016 and Maria Sharapova in 2012, and won the doubles draw in 2009.

There was no reason listed as to why Azarenka has withdrawn. She played as recently as Tuesday in the Monterrey Open, losing to Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-2. It was the first time she had played since the 2019 U.S. Open in August. She withdrew from the 2020 Australian Open in December due to "personal reasons," according to TennisNet.com.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open goes from March 9 to March 22, 2020 at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens in Indian Wells.

