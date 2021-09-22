Naomi Osaka withdraws from the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

BNP Paribas Open

One of the biggest names in tennis won't be at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 2018 BNP Paribas Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of this year's tournament. The tournament was set to start in two weeks.

2018 Champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from #BNPPO21.



2018 Champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from #BNPPO21.

There has been no reason listed for Osaka's withdrawal from the tournament at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

This year's field for the BNP Paribas Open features Novak Djokovic and WTA world no. 1 Ash Barty.

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from Oct 4. to Oct. 17.

Everyone attending the tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

