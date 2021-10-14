Full interview: Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou sits down with KESQ

BNP Paribas Open

Famed French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou sat down with News Channel 3's Bailey Arrendondo this week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Really great to be joined by @pmouratoglou here at @BNPPARIBASOPEN. We talked about his coaching journey, coaching @serenawilliams for nearly a decade, plus where he ranks #BNPP021 on his tennis venue list. Keep an eye out on @KESQ this week for the full interview 🎾 🌴 pic.twitter.com/aGHuRtIn8V — Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) October 13, 2021

Mouratoglou talked about coaching Serena Williams, the first time he met Coco Gauff, what he loves about Indian Wells and much more.

Click the video to watch the full interview with one of the most respected people in the sport of tennis.

What an awesome time meeting the legendary @pmouratoglou, coach of @serenawilliams! We will have much more with the coach later this week on @KESQ! @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/F9A36mkuF9 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 13, 2021

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the BNP Paribas Open all the way through championship Sunday.