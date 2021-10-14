Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
today at 5:33 PM
Published 5:14 PM

Full interview: Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou sits down with KESQ

Famed French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou sat down with News Channel 3's Bailey Arrendondo this week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Mouratoglou talked about coaching Serena Williams, the first time he met Coco Gauff, what he loves about Indian Wells and much more.

Click the video to watch the full interview with one of the most respected people in the sport of tennis.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the BNP Paribas Open all the way through championship Sunday.

