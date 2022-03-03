How will the Russia-Ukraine war impact the BNP Paribas Open?

The BNP Paribas Open kicks off at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens next week. Players from all around the world will compete to win this year's tournament.

There are 15 players scheduled to compete that are from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Some of those players are favorites to win it all.

Check Out Our BNP Paribas Open Section for Continuing Coverage

So how will the war between Russia and Ukraine impact this year's tournament?

We've already seen that players born in Russia and Belarus have had their flags removed on the player list site. This includes Male World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Female World No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.





Just prior to the war, these players had their flags and countries listed.

As of Thursday, all 15 players are still scheduled to take part in the tournament, despite the U.S.'s ban on Russian aircraft. Some players were already out of Russia, such as Medvedev, who according to tournament director Tommy Haas, is already in the United States.

On Tuesday, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) released a statement announcing "the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice.

In addition, the ITF also canceled all ITF competitions from both Russia and Belarus. It's part of a growing trend around world sports as more organizations ban Russian athletics.

Russia has been banned from the World Cup and other competitions in soccer, Formula One, hockey, basketball, baseball, Paralympics, gymnastics, chess, skating, skiing, etc.

Check Out: These are the sports that Russia has been suspended from

News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo spoke with BNP Paribas Open tournament director Tommy Haas about this year's tournament and the plans are for Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian players. Watch the interview tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

The BNP Paribas Open will be held from March 7-20. Stay with News Channel 3 for complete coverage of the tournament.