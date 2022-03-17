Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
today at 6:27 PM
Thursday Tennis: Rafa rolls on, survives thriller over Kyrgios to advance to semis at Indian Wells

Rafa remains perfect in 2022.

The 35-year-old Spaniard was tested by the talented Aussie in Nick Kyrgios but ultimately proved to be the better player in the end, advancing to the semifinals on Saturday at Indian Wells.

It's his 11th semifinal in the desert.

It was a fiery match up, as Kyrgios smashed his racquet, costing him a set.

Nadal is now 19-0 to start off the tennis season. It's the best start in his career. And he's doing it all while nursing a nagging foot injury that's caused him to pull out of the next tournament, the Miami Open.

Nadal will face the winner of fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and British star Cameron Norrie. That match remains underway.

