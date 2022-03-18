Skip to Content
today at 4:36 PM
Fritz Friday: American Taylor Fritz advances to men’s singles semifinal at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz is feeling right at home.

The So Cal native, who calls Indian Wells his "home tournament," defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets under the desert sun on Friday afternoon.

Fritz is now on to the men's singles semifinal for the 2nd straight time at this tournament.

Fritz will face off against Andrey Rublev on Saturday. The other men's semifinal is an all-Spanish match of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

