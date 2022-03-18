Fritz Friday: American Taylor Fritz advances to men’s singles semifinal at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz is feeling right at home.

Shining bright ☀️😎@Taylor_Fritz97 reaches back-to-back semifinals in the desert, besting Kecmanovic 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/1Vyy2NjjQm — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2022

The So Cal native, who calls Indian Wells his "home tournament," defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets under the desert sun on Friday afternoon.

#Fritz & Indian Wells are just special! Roaring back to the Semi’s 7-6(5) 3-6 6-1 past Kecmanovic



You can tell TF loves this court and this atmosphere. Fun to watch! Rublev up next! What a fight that will be for a spot in the finals 👀 @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/JaNteZ3iBB — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 18, 2022

Fritz is now on to the men's singles semifinal for the 2nd straight time at this tournament.

.@Taylor_Fritz97 scores the win 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1, and moves into his second straight @BNPPARIBASOPEN Semifinal. pic.twitter.com/k1WI8OR6mF — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 18, 2022

Fritz will face off against Andrey Rublev on Saturday. The other men's semifinal is an all-Spanish match of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Plus he stayed to sign every ball, hat, towel, etc! #Fritz will be Top 10 soon as he has told us consistently. 🇺🇸 tennis in great hands 👏🏼 @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Jesus_G_Reyes pic.twitter.com/UHfIoTTFF6 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 18, 2022

