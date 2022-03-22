Coachella Valley High School student named Ball Kid of the Year

A Coachella Valley High School student was celebrated after being named Ball Kid of the Year!

Angel Carrillo, a CVHS sophomore, was selected out of more than 200 Ball Kids from around the world.

He worked the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for the past two weeks. On Sunday, he got to do the coin toss for the men's final between the great Rafael Nadal and SoCal native Taylor Fritz.

According to the Coachella Valley Unified School District, the award has never been given out to a first-year ball kid student until Carrilo.







Congratulations to Angel!