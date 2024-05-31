Skip to Content
Firebirds

Firebirds beat Admirals 3-1 to take a two-game lead in Western Conference Finals

Updated
today at 9:40 PM
Published 8:46 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are now up two games in the Western Conference Finals series against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Firebirds beat the Admirals 3-1 at home in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 kicked off with a rousing performance of the national anthem by American Idol winner, and Indio native, Abi Carter. She dropped the pick to get the game started.

And it didn't take long for the Firebirds to take advantage of an enthusiastic crowd at Acrisure Arena.

Andrew Poturalski scored 28 seconds into the game to put the Firebirds up.

The Firebirds got on the board again near the tail end of the first period.

Milwaukee cut the lead down to 1 goal after scoring a little over five minutes into the second period.

Kole Lind brought the Firebirds back up 3-1 with five minutes left in the third period.

The Coachella Valley defeated Milwaukee 2-1 in Game 1, thanks to John Hayden's two goals and Chris Driedger's 37 saves, leading Coachella Valley to victory.

The Firebirds are looking to send off head coach Dan Bylsma with a Calder Cup. Bylsma was introduced as Seattle Kraken head coach on Tuesday. He will remain with the team through the remainder of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Milwaukee will host next three games (Game 5 if necessary) in the best-of-seven series. Watch parties will be hosted at Spotlight 29 Casino.

