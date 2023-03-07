BNP Paribas Open Day 2: Champions murals unveiled, Eisenhower Cup showcases top talent under the lights

The BNP Paribas Open continued Tuesday with a fun day and night at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

CHAMPIONS MURALS

During the day, the champions murals were unveiled, honoring Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek.

One of the cool traditions of the @BNPPARIBASOPEN is that champions earn a special mural that is unveiled the following year. Here is @Taylor_Fritz97 and @iga_swiatek! More tonight on @KESQ! @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @IndianWellsCA pic.twitter.com/g3l63hstRd — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 7, 2023

The murals pay tribute to champions of the past and are displayed throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

EISENHOWER CUP

The 2023 Eisenhower Cup is a mixed doubles, tie break tens event featuring top-ranked stars of both the ATP and WTA Tours, pairing up to compete in a one-off charitable event on the eve of main draw action at the BNP Paribas Open.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of this year's tournament.