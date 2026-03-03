2026 BNP Paribas Open: Tennis stars address media ahead of tournament play

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Tuesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden was highlighted by Media Day.

News Channel 3 caught up with some of the top players in the world ahead of play later this week.

Defending tournament champion Jack Draper, as well as 2022 tournament champion and highest ranked American men's player Taylor Fritz, were among some of the players who stopped by to chat with us.

So-Cal native Taylor Fritz, the highest ranked American men's player and 2022 BNP Paribas Open champion, stopped by to chat with @kendallkesq at Media Day. Fritz has long referred to Indian Wells as his home tournament. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/yAnDQVrJht — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 3, 2026

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday. The 24-time grand slam champion is a 5-time winner at Indian Wells, seeking a record sixth title.

There he is. At 38 years old, could this be the last time we see Novak Djokovic in the desert? The 24-time grand slam champion is a 5-time winner at Indian Wells, tied for Roger Federer for most all time. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @kendallkesq @DjokerNole @IndianWellsCA pic.twitter.com/X4HYOmXWxG — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 3, 2026

The 38-year-old Djokovic was seen on the grounds Tuesday in preparation for play later this week.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.