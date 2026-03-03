Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open

2026 BNP Paribas Open: Tennis stars address media ahead of tournament play

By
Updated
today at 8:34 PM
Published 2:17 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Tuesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden was highlighted by Media Day.

News Channel 3 caught up with some of the top players in the world ahead of play later this week.

Defending tournament champion Jack Draper, as well as 2022 tournament champion and highest ranked American men's player Taylor Fritz, were among some of the players who stopped by to chat with us.

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday. The 24-time grand slam champion is a 5-time winner at Indian Wells, seeking a record sixth title.

The 38-year-old Djokovic was seen on the grounds Tuesday in preparation for play later this week.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

