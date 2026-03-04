Tennis players stranded in Dubai due to Iran conflict make it to Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Several tennis players who were stranded in Dubai earlier this week due to the Iran conflict were able to make it to Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open.

Sources on the ground told News Channel 3's Blake Arthur earlier Wednesday that the players are set to address the media on Wednesday evening.

Two of the players, former World No. 1 men's player Daniil Medvedev and fellow Russian player Andrey Rublev hit the practice courts shortly before 6 p.m.

Medvedev is the #11 seed for the tournament and is scheduled to play on Friday against either Alejandro Tabilo or Rafael Jodar.

Rublev is scheduled to play against Canadian Gabriel Diallio on Friday.

A third Russian player who was stranded, Khachanov, the 16-seed, is scheduled to practice on Wednesday. He will either face Joao Fonseca or Raphael Collington on Friday.

The three players were among a group of tennis players, coaches, tour staff and personnel who were in Dubai for an ATP event that ended on Saturday. The airstrikes in Iran led to airspace closures and flight cancellations.

The ATP confirmed Tuesday night that the group was able to leave Dubai:

"Separately, the vast majority of players who were in Dubai have successfully departed today on selected flights. The safety and wellbeing of our players, support teams and staff members remains our highest priority, and we continue to remain in close contact with those affected."

Details on the journey are not available, but according to several reports, the group was able to travel by car to the Oman border before heading to Turkey via a "special flight." Rublev's mother told Russian media that the trio flew from Istanbul to Los Angeles.

