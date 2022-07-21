Coachella Valley Firebirds unveil schedule for inaugural season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds released the schedule for the team's inaugural season.

The Firebirds will kick off its 72-game campaign on Sunday, October 16, at 12 p.m. PT with a two-game series in Calgary. The team will then head to the Seattle area to play the next four games with two matchups against the Abbotsford Canucks (October 21 & 23) followed by two games against the Calgary Flames’ new AHL affiliate (October 28 & 29).

Full season schedule

The first real home game of the season will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18. The team will play road games and some home games in Seattle while it waits for Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms to be completed.

You can check out a live camera of construction progress at: https://coachellavalleyarena.com/

The Coachella Valley’s two longest homestands take place January 4 through January 16, 2023, and March 8 through March 19. Both homestands include six games against various teams.

Officials said the majority of Firebirds weekday home games will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT, with exceptions for two Monday starts at 3:00 p.m. PT pm on January 16 (MLK Day) and February 20 (Presidents’ Day); Saturday night home games will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT; and Sunday home matinees at 3:00 p.m. PT.

The Firebirds will be in the Pacific Division, which includes the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes), and the Calgary Flames’ new AHL franchise.

The Firebirds will see two teams outside of their division when they square off against the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild) and Texas Stars (Dallas Stars).

The Stars will be the lone non-divisional team to visit Acrisure Arena (March 11 & 12).

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for the announcement of theme nights, promotional giveaways, viewing parties, and other exciting events surrounding home games and inaugural season festivities.

For more information and to purchase season tickets for the inaugural season, visit www.CVFirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778.