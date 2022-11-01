CV Firebirds Forward Jesper Froden named AHL Player of the Month

Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jesper Froden was named Player of the Month by the American Hockey League today for his play during the team's first month in the league.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Froden has recorded 11 total points -- five goals and six assists -- since the Firebirds' inaugural game against the Calgary Wranglers on Oct. 16. In that first game, he scored one goal and made two assists in the Firebirds' 6-5 win.

He's scored one goal in each of the Firebirds' six games in October, excluding the Oct. 28 game against the Calgary Wranglers.

Prior to Froden's career with the Firebirds, he posted 16 goals and 18 assists with Providence in 49 AHL games, according to team officials. After his last season in the Boston Bruins' organization, Froden was signed as a free agent with the Seattle Kraken on July 14.

The Firebirds are an affiliate of the Kraken.

The Firebirds are 4-2 on the season, and next play the Abbotsford Canucks in British Columbia at 7 p.m. Friday.

The team's first home game at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Fans can purchase tickets at https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/.

Because the arena is under construction, the Firebirds are starting the season by playing 18 road games and four in the Seattle area before their first home game Dec. 18.

"Keep waiting. We're coming. We're coming eventually but I hope they got a good view of our team and our players and should have an anticipation on what kind of team we're going to have on the ice when we do get home to CV," Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma told News Channel 3's Blake Arthur in Seattle last month.

The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

