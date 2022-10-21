Firebirds lose in first ‘Home Away From Home’ game in Seattle

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are home. Well, sort of.

After winning two games in Calgary over the Wranglers to start their inaugural season, the Firebirds flew to Seattle for their "Home Away From Home" series Friday taking on the Abbotsford Canucks at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Unfortunately, it was also the Firebirds' first-ever loss. The Firebirds' fell 4-3 in an exciting game.

our first lost. final score 4-3 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 22, 2022

The team will play again Sunday, Oct. 23 inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Kraken.

Local fans will have to wait until December to see the Firebirds in the Coachella Valley but when the team does arrive, the community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

