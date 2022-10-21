Firebirds lose in first ‘Home Away From Home’ game in Seattle
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are home. Well, sort of.
After winning two games in Calgary over the Wranglers to start their inaugural season, the Firebirds flew to Seattle for their "Home Away From Home" series Friday taking on the Abbotsford Canucks at the Kraken Community Iceplex.
Unfortunately, it was also the Firebirds' first-ever loss. The Firebirds' fell 4-3 in an exciting game.
The team will play again Sunday, Oct. 23 inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Kraken.
Local fans will have to wait until December to see the Firebirds in the Coachella Valley but when the team does arrive, the community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
