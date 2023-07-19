Coachella Valley Firebirds re-sign Center Ian McKinnon

Center Ian McKinnon is returning to the Coachella Valley. The Firebirds re-signed the 25-year-old for the 2023-24 season.

McKinnon skated in 36 regular season games for the Firebirds last season and appeared in three postseason games. "Macker" as he is known by his teammates lead the team in penalty minutes during the year with 102.

The Firebirds recently put out a little highlight reel of his greatest hits last season.

McKinnon was actually one of the first two players ever signed by the Firebirds.

Prior to signing with Coachella Valley, McKinnon played parts of two seasons in American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins and spent time in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen and Maine Mariners.

The Firebirds kick off their season on Oct. 12 with a home game against the Bakersfield Condors.

