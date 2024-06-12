Hershey-Cleveland tied 1-1 in Game 7; Winner will face Firebirds in Calder Cup Finals

Tonight we will find out who will face the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Calder Cup Finals.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters kicked off at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The game is tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st period. Both goals came within the last minute of the period.

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur will have full coverage of today's game. Be sure to watch News Channel 3 live at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights and reactions.

It's been a wild series, with Cleveland coming back from a 0-3 series deficit.

In Game 6, Hershey was up 2-1 with 49 seconds left in the game.

the tying goal belongs to the Captain!



🍎: Stan & Fixy pic.twitter.com/L4cv3nnBQ0 — y - Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) June 11, 2024

The series appeared in hand and the Bears were all set for a rematch with the Firebirds, but the Monsters tied it up with less than 30 seconds to go. Cleveland would go on to win the game in overtime to force a Game 7.

The Calder Cup Finals schedule remains up in the air.

If Hershey wins tonight, then Game 1 will be Friday in Hershey. If Cleveland wins, then Game 1 will be Friday at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs.

If Hershey wins Game 7 Wednesday in the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m*



*if necessary

If Cleveland wins Game 7 Wednesday in the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

*Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.



*if necessary

The Firebirds, who are currently in Hershey in preparation to play the Finals, may have to fly home if the Monsters were to beat the Bears on Wednesday in Game 7.

It will be a 2-3-2 format with the home team dependent on the result of Game 7 between Cleveland-Hershey.



If Hershey wins the ECF, they'll have home ice in the Finals.



If Cleveland wins the ECF, Coachella Valley will have home ice in the Finals. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 11, 2024

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Firebirds and their quest for the Calder Cup.