Skip to Content
High School Football
By , ,
today at 10:49 pm
Published 10:02 pm

BLSS: Final scores & highlights from week 4 of high school football

We're almost at the finish line, the penultimate week of the desert's high school football season.

Game of the Week

  • Coachella Valley dominates Indio High School in the 61st Bell Game
    Indio - 0 @ Coachella Valley - 47

This week's games

HomeAway
Palm Springs - 49Shadow Hills - 0
Twentynine Palms - 43Yucca Valley - 7
La Quinta - 21Xavier Prep - 26
Banning - 13Cathedral City - 53
Desert Hot Springs - 0Central Union (Calexico) - 28

Palm Desert defeated Rancho Mirage 10-7 on Thursday night.

The Aztecs survived a close game to clinch their fourth league title an extended their league win streak to 22 games.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates throughout the week, including the Best Local Sports Show at 11pm with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley featuring highlights and scores from every game!

Local Sports Events / Local Sports Headlines / News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content