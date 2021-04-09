BLSS: Final scores & highlights from week 4 of high school football

High School Football

We're almost at the finish line, the penultimate week of the desert's high school football season.

Game of the Week

Coachella Valley dominates Indio High School in the 61st Bell Game

Indio - 0 @ Coachella Valley - 47

This week's games

Home Away Palm Springs - 49 Shadow Hills - 0

Twentynine Palms - 43 Yucca Valley - 7 La Quinta - 21 Xavier Prep - 26 Banning - 13 Cathedral City - 53 Desert Hot Springs - 0 Central Union (Calexico) - 28

Palm Desert defeated Rancho Mirage 10-7 on Thursday night.

The Aztecs survived a close game to clinch their fourth league title an extended their league win streak to 22 games.

