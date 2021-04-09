BLSS: Final scores & highlights from week 4 of high school football
We're almost at the finish line, the penultimate week of the desert's high school football season.
Game of the Week
- Coachella Valley dominates Indio High School in the 61st Bell Game
Indio - 0 @ Coachella Valley - 47
This week's games
|Home
|Away
|Palm Springs - 49
|Shadow Hills - 0
Turn the Tribe up! 🏹🗣️🏈@BLVNBTL @PSHSAD @PSHSUPDATES @PSUSD pic.twitter.com/87lahEIXqQ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 10, 2021
|Twentynine Palms - 43
|Yucca Valley - 7
|La Quinta - 21
|Xavier Prep - 26
|Banning - 13
|Cathedral City - 53
|Desert Hot Springs - 0
|Central Union (Calexico) - 28
Palm Desert defeated Rancho Mirage 10-7 on Thursday night.
The Aztecs survived a close game to clinch their fourth league title an extended their league win streak to 22 games.
