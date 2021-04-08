Palm Desert survives scare from Rancho Mirage, earn share of 4th straight league title

Local Sports Events

Palm Desert has done it again.

The Aztecs are league champions for the fourth consecutive season and have extended their league win streak to 22 games in the process.

"Proud of the kids, proud of the coaching staff. Great week of preparation, but like I told them… when you win 22 straight, they're not all going to be pretty but it's about buckling down when it counts and making plays and that's what we did tonight," said head coach Shane McComb.

PD don't play. Great effort though from RM. Respect to the Rattlers, for sure. @PdhsFootball @RMHSFB https://t.co/TccKuPrh4r — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 9, 2021

Palm Desert survived a scare Thursday night, outlasting Rancho Mirage 10-7 in a valiant effort by the Rattlers.

"It means everything. We worked our butts off the whole offseason. It was a long offseason this time and we kept working and we went out here and got the win," said Alexander Whitley.

"It means so much to me, I mean, I've been part of Coach McComb's journey all the way, you know, and just seeing this team, you know build from the bottom and come out strong and 22 league games in a row, that's an amazing feeling to me." said Joshua McIlroy.

PD is now 4-0 on the season, while RM moves to 2-2.

"Rancho came to play hard and everybody's going to play their best against us, you know, I mean, it's been almost six years since anyone's beat us in the league or in the valley, so obviously everybody's going to come and wants to knock us off, but you know, they did a good job and they made some adjustments for their game plan, you could tell offensively and defensively but, you know, I don't know, it's good to come out on top," said McComb.

Next up for the Aztecs is the annual Flag Game rivalry against La Quinta. The Rattlers will finish the year against Palm Springs in the Ramon Road rivalry.