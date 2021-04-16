BLSS: Scores & highlights from the final week of high school football

High School Football

It's the final week of the local high school football season! Friday and Saturday will wrap-up the shortened five-week season.

Home Away Quarter Palm Desert - 41 La Quinta - 3 Final Palm Springs - 35 Rancho Mirage - 14 Final Desert Hot Springs - 14 Cathedral City - 39 Final Twentynine Palms - 50 Indio - 0 Final Shadow Hills Xavier Prep Sat. @ 5pm

GAME OF THE WEEK: La Quinta @ Palm Desert - The Flag Game

The La Quinta Blackhawks taking on the Palm Desert Aztecs in the annual Flag Game is typically a match-up to look out for every season, but Friday's game was a little more special tonight, as the district increased the number of fans allowed in the stands in an effort to allow more senior students to attend the last game of the season.

Fans at the Palm Desert - La Quinta game

And the fans were ready to make it noise. It was a loud one out in Palm Desert as the Aztecs cruised to a 41 to 3 victory.

Play of the Week

We've picked out three of the best plays of this week. Help us pick the Play of the Week. Vote below, Blake Arthur will announce the winner Monday during the 6 p.m. edition of News Channel 3.

Saturday Action

Xavier Prep travels to Shadow Hills for the final game of the season on Saturday. More fans will also be allowed in the stands at this game.

According to DSUSD, "690 senior students and parents of the Shadow Hills High School football team and 285 senior students and parents on the Xavier Prep side will be allowed at the varsity football game this Saturday."

We'll have all full coverage of that game on Saturday!