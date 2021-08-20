BLSS: Highlights & scores from week 1 of high school football

High School Football

It's a whole new season! We're back with week 1 of the local high school football season. Check out who came out on top to start the season off the right note.

WEEK 1

Silverado - 14 @ Palm Desert - 33 F Palm Springs - 28 @ Yucaipa - 34 F Xavier Prep - 26 @ St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy - 40 F Rancho Mirage - 12 @ Hemet - 0 F Indio - 0 @ Shadow Hills - 35 F Coachella Valley - 68 @ Canyon Springs - 28 F San Bernardino - 51 @ Desert Mirage - 0 F Rowland @ Cathedral City *Saturday 8/21 Desert Hot Springs - 8 @ Indian Springs - 34 F

