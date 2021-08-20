Skip to Content
BLSS: Highlights & scores from week 1 of high school football

It's a whole new season! We're back with week 1 of the local high school football season. Check out who came out on top to start the season off the right note.

WEEK 1

Silverado - 14@Palm Desert - 33F
Palm Springs - 28@Yucaipa - 34F
Xavier Prep - 26@St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy - 40F
Rancho Mirage - 12@Hemet - 0F
Indio - 0@Shadow Hills - 35F
Coachella Valley - 68@Canyon Springs - 28F
San Bernardino - 51@Desert Mirage - 0F
Rowland@Cathedral City *Saturday 8/21
Desert Hot Springs - 8@Indian Springs - 34F

Vote for our Play of the Week below. The winner will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3!

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights, scores and more from all games featuring our valley teams!

