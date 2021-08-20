BLSS: Highlights & scores from week 1 of high school football
It's a whole new season! We're back with week 1 of the local high school football season. Check out who came out on top to start the season off the right note.
WEEK 1
|Silverado - 14
|@
|Palm Desert - 33
|F
|Palm Springs - 28
|@
|Yucaipa - 34
|F
|Xavier Prep - 26
|@
|St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy - 40
|F
|Rancho Mirage - 12
|@
|Hemet - 0
|F
|Indio - 0
|@
|Shadow Hills - 35
|F
|Coachella Valley - 68
|@
|Canyon Springs - 28
|F
|San Bernardino - 51
|@
|Desert Mirage - 0
|F
|Rowland
|@
|Cathedral City *Saturday 8/21
|Desert Hot Springs - 8
|@
|Indian Springs - 34
|F
Vote for our Play of the Week below. The winner will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3!
Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights, scores and more from all games featuring our valley teams!
