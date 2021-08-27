BLSS: Week 2 high school football highlights & scores

High School Football

It's week 2 of the high school football season! We've got 10 games this week, check out the schedule below.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur at 11 p.m. for scores, highlights, and more from this week's action. We'll also announce our Play of the Week nominees!

WEEK 2 - FRIDAY 8/27

Palm Desert - 6 @ Dixie (Utah) - 23 F

Lone score of the game for PD who fall 23-6 at Dixie in St. George. @Jesus_G_Reyes @KESQ https://t.co/kwxFy9XNlQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 28, 2021

Shadow Hills - 40 @ Citrus Hill - 7 F (Thursday) Carter - 12 @ La Quinta - 38 F Xavier Prep - 26 @ Ontario Christian - 26 F

Xavier takes lead with 50 seconds left. @ryderruiz_7 the score. Brooke Ruiz the mom with the video. Ruiz family is on fire! @XCPHS_Football pic.twitter.com/97qVsZqnRj — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 28, 2021

Indio - 0 @ Rancho Mirage - 35 F West Valley - 6 @ Cathedral City - 41 F Palo Verde Valley - 10 @ Coachella Valley - 21 F Yucca Valley - 41 @ Lancaster - 6 F Jurupa Valley - 30 @ Desert Hot Springs - 12 F All games start at 7 p.m.

Jack Hernandez number 3 runs it in ⁦@LQHSFootball⁩ 14-6 5:17 left in the 1st half #blss ⁦@BlakeArthur24⁩ pic.twitter.com/hoUQgNcHts — Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) August 28, 2021

There were three games originally on the docket that were canceled due to COVID-19