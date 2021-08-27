Skip to Content
High School Football
today at 10:55 PM
BLSS: Week 2 high school football highlights & scores

It's week 2 of the high school football season! We've got 10 games this week, check out the schedule below.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur at 11 p.m. for scores, highlights, and more from this week's action. We'll also announce our Play of the Week nominees!

WEEK 2 - FRIDAY 8/27

Palm Desert - 6@Dixie (Utah) - 23F
Shadow Hills - 40@Citrus Hill - 7 F (Thursday)
Carter - 12@La Quinta - 38F
Xavier Prep - 26@Ontario Christian - 26F
Indio - 0@Rancho Mirage - 35F
West Valley - 6@Cathedral City - 41F
Palo Verde Valley - 10@Coachella Valley - 21F
Yucca Valley - 41@Lancaster - 6F
Jurupa Valley - 30@Desert Hot Springs - 12F
All games start at 7 p.m.

There were three games originally on the docket that were canceled due to COVID-19

  • Twentynine Palm @ Big Bear
  • Palm Springs @ Grand Terrace
  • Desert Mirage @ Calipatria
