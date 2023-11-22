‘CIF leaves a mark,’ Yucca Valley holds media day ahead of Division 12 Championship 

The Yucca Valley Trojans will meet Cerritos in the Division 12 Championship game on Saturday at Artesia High School.

On Wednesday, the Trojans held a press conference addressing the significance of this team and the run they are on.

Yucca Valley 🏈 Media Day ahead of @CIFSS D12 Championship game on Saturday vs. Cerritos 🎙️⬇️



Hear from HC Jeremy Johnson and seniors Myles Harper, Javin Hudson, Aiden Solis. @CoachJohnsonYV



LIVE coverage coming up at 4/5/6 on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/kR11YACvBm — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) November 22, 2023

Yucca Valley only has 1 CIF Championship in school history and that was back in 1996.

