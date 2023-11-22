Skip to Content
‘CIF leaves a mark,’ Yucca Valley holds media day ahead of Division 12 Championship 

The Yucca Valley Trojans will meet Cerritos in the Division 12 Championship game on Saturday at Artesia High School.

On Wednesday, the Trojans held a press conference addressing the significance of this team and the run they are on. 

Yucca Valley only has 1 CIF Championship in school history and that was back in 1996. 

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Yucca Valley football, plus game coverage on Saturday from Cerritos. 

Check out highlights from the Trojans' semifinal win last week

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

