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LA Rams release preseason schedule, all games will be on Fox 11 or News Channel 3

Los Angeles Rams
By
New
Published 5:17 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Gulf California Broadcast Company is proud to announce that its stations KESQ News Channel 3 and KDFX, FOX 11 will partner with the Los Angeles Rams to be the Coachella Valley’s official LA Rams station for the following TV broadcasts:

PRESEASON GAMES

  • Saturday, August 15 @ 1pm PT at Kansas City Chiefs (FOX 11)
  • Saturday, August 22 @ 1pm PT vs. New Orleans Saints (KESQ)
  • Thursday, August 27 @ 7pm PT at Los Angeles Chargers (Fox 11)

RAMS 360

FOX 11 will be the exclusive home for “Rams 360”, a half hour weekly show featuring analysis and interviews with players and coaches. This program will air on Saturday’s at 10:30pm following the KDFX 10pm newscast beginning in mid-September.

REGULAR SEASON GAMES

As the Palm Springs Fox network affiliate, KDFX Fox 11 will air the majority of the Rams regular season games as part of the NFL Sunday broadcasts.

Check Out: LA Rams release 2026-27 schedule

News Channel 3's sports team will continue to provide the most in-depth coverage of the L.A. Rams. Watch for special reports on newscasts prior to and following each week’s games.

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