2020 ANA Inspiration: Everything you need to know for the 49th edition amidst a global pandemic

Local Sports Events

The ANA Inspiration is here. Despite the ongoing global pandemic, the esteemed major championship will be played this week, Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

The tournament will be played without fans and limited media access in accordance with safety guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below is more information on this year's event, which was originally scheduled for April 2-5 but was postponed to this week.

­­CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT

104 players; 72 holes, stroke play, cut to top 70 and ties after 36 holes

PURSE

$3.1 million USD; winner’s portion is $465,000

SOCIAL MEDIA: #DRIVEON

Tournament: @ANAinspiration; #ANAinspiration, #InspirationStartsHere

LPGA: @LPGA, @LPGAMedia (Twitter), @lpga_tour (Instagram)

TV TIMES (all times Eastern on Golf Channel)

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – 7-9 p.m. (ANA Inspiration Charity Skins Match benefiting Eisenhower Health)

Thursday, Sept. 10 – 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11 – 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 – 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13 – 2-6 p.m.

WHITELINE PAR AND YARDAGE

36-36—72, 6,865 yards (subject to change through the start of the tournament)

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS-UP

2019: Jin Young Ko (278) (-10); Mi Hyang Lee, 281 (-7)

2018: Pernilla Lindberg, 273 (-15); defeated Inbee Park with a birdie on the eighth extra hole, Jennifer Song was eliminated when she made par on the third extra hole

2017: So Yeon Ryu, 274 (-14); defeated Lexi Thompson on first playoff hole

2016: Lydia Ko, 276 (-12); In Gee Chun and Charley Hull, 277 (-11)

2015: Brittany Lincicome, 279 (-9); defeated Stacy Lewis on third playoff hole

TOURNAMENT SCORING RECORDS

18 holes: 62 (-10) Lorena Ochoa, first round, 2006

36 holes: 132 (-12), Pernilla Lindberg, 2018; Sung Hyun Park, 2018

54 holes: 202 (-14), Pernilla Lindberg, 2018

72 holes: 269 (-19), Dottie Pepper, 1999

WHO’S IN THE ANA INSPRIATION FIELD

Past Champions (seven):

Lydia Ko (2016), Stacy Lewis (2011), Brittany Lincicome (2009, 2015), Pernilla Lindberg (2018), Inbee Park (2013), Morgan Pressel (2007), Lexi Thompson (2014)

2020 LPGA Tour Winners (seven of eight):

Austin Ernst (Walmart NW Arkansas Championship), Danielle Kang (LPGA Drive On Championship, Marathon LPGA Classic), Stacy Lewis (Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open), Gaby Lopez (Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions), Hee Young Park (ISPS Handa Vic Open), Inbee Park (ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open), Madelene Sagstrom (Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio)

2020 LPGA Tour Rookies (six of 19):

Esther Henseleit, Yui Kawamoto, Andrea Lee, Leona Maguire, Yealimi Noh, Patty Tavatanakit

Amateurs (six):

Olivia Mehaffey, Emilia Migliaccio, Kaitlyn Papp, Gabriella Ruffels, Lei Ye, Rose Zhang

2020 STATISTICS

2020 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Official Money: Danielle Kang, $643,933

Scoring Average: Sei Young Kim, 68.091

Driving Distance Average: Bianca Pagdanganan, 289.950 yards

Eagles: Perrine Delacour, Maria Fassi, Minjee Lee, Elizabeth Szokol, 4

Birdies: Jasmine Suwannapura, 118

Greens in Regulation: Sei Young Kim, 81.8%

Holes-in-One: Celine Boutier, Mel Reid, Louise Ridderstrom, Lauren Stephenson, Jing Yan, 1

2020 WINS BY COUNTRY (eight tournaments, four countries)

4 – United States of America (Austin Ernst, Danielle Kang (2), Stacy Lewis)

2 – Republic of Korea (Hee Young Park, Inbee Park)

1 – Mexico (Gaby Lopez)

1 – Sweden (Madelene Sagstrom)

2020 WINS BY PLAYER (eight tournaments, seven players)

2 – Danielle Kang (LPGA Drive On Championship, Marathon LPGA Classic)

1 – Austin Ernst (Walmart NW Arkansas Championship)

1 – Stacy Lewis (Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open)

1 – Gaby Lopez (Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions)

1 – Hee Young Park (ISPS Handa Vic Open)

1 – Inbee Park (ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open)

1 – Madelene Sagstrom (Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio)

ROLEX FIRST-TIME WINNERS (1)

Madelene Sagstrom

AVERAGE AGE OF 2020 WINNERS: 28.88

Youngest winner: Gaby Lopez (26 years, 2 months, 11 days)

Oldest winner: Stacy Lewis (35 years, 6 months, 0 days)

USA SOLHEIM CUP POINTS

1 – Danielle Kang, 205.00

2 – Nelly Korda, 119.00

3 – Marina Alex, 101.00

4 – Brittany Altomare, 88.00

5 – Austin Ernst, 79.00

6 – Jessica Korda, 68.00

7 – Cheyenne Knight, 64.00

8 – Andrea Lee, 58.00

9 – Jennifer Song, 56.00

10 – Cydney Clanton, 55.00

11 – Stacy Lewis, 53.00

12 – Amy Olson, 47.00