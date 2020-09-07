2020 ANA Inspiration: Everything you need to know for the 49th edition amidst a global pandemic
The ANA Inspiration is here. Despite the ongoing global pandemic, the esteemed major championship will be played this week, Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
The tournament will be played without fans and limited media access in accordance with safety guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Below is more information on this year's event, which was originally scheduled for April 2-5 but was postponed to this week.
CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT
104 players; 72 holes, stroke play, cut to top 70 and ties after 36 holes
PURSE
$3.1 million USD; winner’s portion is $465,000
SOCIAL MEDIA: #DRIVEON
Tournament: @ANAinspiration; #ANAinspiration, #InspirationStartsHere
LPGA: @LPGA, @LPGAMedia (Twitter), @lpga_tour (Instagram)
TV TIMES (all times Eastern on Golf Channel)
Wednesday, Sept. 9 – 7-9 p.m. (ANA Inspiration Charity Skins Match benefiting Eisenhower Health)
Thursday, Sept. 10 – 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11 – 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 – 2-6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13 – 2-6 p.m.
WHITELINE PAR AND YARDAGE
36-36—72, 6,865 yards (subject to change through the start of the tournament)
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS-UP
2019: Jin Young Ko (278) (-10); Mi Hyang Lee, 281 (-7)
2018: Pernilla Lindberg, 273 (-15); defeated Inbee Park with a birdie on the eighth extra hole, Jennifer Song was eliminated when she made par on the third extra hole
2017: So Yeon Ryu, 274 (-14); defeated Lexi Thompson on first playoff hole
2016: Lydia Ko, 276 (-12); In Gee Chun and Charley Hull, 277 (-11)
2015: Brittany Lincicome, 279 (-9); defeated Stacy Lewis on third playoff hole
TOURNAMENT SCORING RECORDS
18 holes: 62 (-10) Lorena Ochoa, first round, 2006
36 holes: 132 (-12), Pernilla Lindberg, 2018; Sung Hyun Park, 2018
54 holes: 202 (-14), Pernilla Lindberg, 2018
72 holes: 269 (-19), Dottie Pepper, 1999
WHO’S IN THE ANA INSPRIATION FIELD
Past Champions (seven):
Lydia Ko (2016), Stacy Lewis (2011), Brittany Lincicome (2009, 2015), Pernilla Lindberg (2018), Inbee Park (2013), Morgan Pressel (2007), Lexi Thompson (2014)
2020 LPGA Tour Winners (seven of eight):
Austin Ernst (Walmart NW Arkansas Championship), Danielle Kang (LPGA Drive On Championship, Marathon LPGA Classic), Stacy Lewis (Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open), Gaby Lopez (Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions), Hee Young Park (ISPS Handa Vic Open), Inbee Park (ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open), Madelene Sagstrom (Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio)
2020 LPGA Tour Rookies (six of 19):
Esther Henseleit, Yui Kawamoto, Andrea Lee, Leona Maguire, Yealimi Noh, Patty Tavatanakit
Amateurs (six):
Olivia Mehaffey, Emilia Migliaccio, Kaitlyn Papp, Gabriella Ruffels, Lei Ye, Rose Zhang
2020 STATISTICS
2020 STATISTICAL LEADERS
Official Money: Danielle Kang, $643,933
Scoring Average: Sei Young Kim, 68.091
Driving Distance Average: Bianca Pagdanganan, 289.950 yards
Eagles: Perrine Delacour, Maria Fassi, Minjee Lee, Elizabeth Szokol, 4
Birdies: Jasmine Suwannapura, 118
Greens in Regulation: Sei Young Kim, 81.8%
Holes-in-One: Celine Boutier, Mel Reid, Louise Ridderstrom, Lauren Stephenson, Jing Yan, 1
2020 WINS BY COUNTRY (eight tournaments, four countries)
4 – United States of America (Austin Ernst, Danielle Kang (2), Stacy Lewis)
2 – Republic of Korea (Hee Young Park, Inbee Park)
1 – Mexico (Gaby Lopez)
1 – Sweden (Madelene Sagstrom)
2020 WINS BY PLAYER (eight tournaments, seven players)
2 – Danielle Kang (LPGA Drive On Championship, Marathon LPGA Classic)
1 – Austin Ernst (Walmart NW Arkansas Championship)
1 – Stacy Lewis (Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open)
1 – Gaby Lopez (Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions)
1 – Hee Young Park (ISPS Handa Vic Open)
1 – Inbee Park (ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open)
1 – Madelene Sagstrom (Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio)
ROLEX FIRST-TIME WINNERS (1)
Madelene Sagstrom
AVERAGE AGE OF 2020 WINNERS: 28.88
Youngest winner: Gaby Lopez (26 years, 2 months, 11 days)
Oldest winner: Stacy Lewis (35 years, 6 months, 0 days)
USA SOLHEIM CUP POINTS
1 – Danielle Kang, 205.00
2 – Nelly Korda, 119.00
3 – Marina Alex, 101.00
4 – Brittany Altomare, 88.00
5 – Austin Ernst, 79.00
6 – Jessica Korda, 68.00
7 – Cheyenne Knight, 64.00
8 – Andrea Lee, 58.00
9 – Jennifer Song, 56.00
10 – Cydney Clanton, 55.00
11 – Stacy Lewis, 53.00
12 – Amy Olson, 47.00
