Student-Athlete of the Week – Aidan Scott

Local Sports Events

Aidan Scott has played soccer all his life.

"I honestly had my best memories with my friends and my family, just through the sport of soccer," said Scott, a senior at DCA.

"On the field, he's quite the man. Everyone looks to him and tries to play the ball to him. He's the creator, he scores the most goals in the history of the school," said Michael Sperber, head soccer coach at DCA.

But in high school, he sacrificed some time from the sport he loves for the betterment of his school and classmates. Scott played baseball and football when the teams were in need of more players.

"My faith definitely played a very important role in the whole process, just kind of, trusting the Lord with whatever He put on my heart," said Scott.

"He scored a touchdown and scored a goal in the same day," said Sperber.

DCA soccer coach Michael Sperber says it's just Scott's nature to put others above himself.

"Honestly, he's one of the best people you'll ever meet in your life. He's just so true and wholesome, and one word that I always use to describe him is resilient," said Sperber.

Despite the pandemic changing the recruitment process for high school seniors, Scott did not give up on his dream of playing college soccer.

"If you truly love what you're doing, you won't give up on it. And if you really believe that you can do something and you put in the work that's necessary to do it, then it will end up happening," said Scott.

"He's just strong willed and will do anything it takes to succeed in any aspect of life, which then translates onto the field obviously," said Sperber.

Scott is continuing his athletic and academic career here in Southern California at Vanguard University. He says he plans to major in business.

"He's going to flourish," said Sperber.

NOMINATE A STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

SENIOR: Must be a standout senior athlete

STUDENT: Must have a 3.0 GPA or higher

PERSON: Must be a leader in the community, person of high chracter

Send nominations to Blake.Arthur@KESQ.com or Taylor.Begley@KESQ.com

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.