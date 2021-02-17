Arizona, UNC take Prestige team title as co-champions

Local Sports Events

The 21st Prestige, one of the most competitive college golf tournaments of the year, is complete after three days of play at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta.

Always competitive, the tournament finished with co-champions in the University of Arizona and the University of North Carolina.

https://twitter.com/UNCmensGolf/status/1362247684413935622?s=20

The Wildcats and Tar Heels finished at 4-under as a team to take home the honor of being Prestige champions.

https://twitter.com/ArizonaMGolf/status/1362231900572540930?s=20

Click the links for a complete look at the final TEAM and INDIVIDUAL leaderboard.