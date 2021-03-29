50th ANA Inspiration features strong field, all of the top 15 players in the world

Local Sports Events

The 50th ANA Inspiration tees off Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage with play scheduled for April 1-4.

The first golf major of the year has another strong field, which includes all of the top 15 players in the world.

The par 72 layout of the Dinah Shore Tournament Course will challenge the game's best. According to Mission Hills Country Club Director of Golf Darrin Harn, the greens are rolling at 12 on the stimpmeter and there is 3 feet of rough.

Mirim Lee is the reigning tournament champion, winning the 49th edition in September after the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

Lee will look to defend her crown against the strongest field in golf. A $3.1M purse is in play, as well as the honor of leaping into Poppie's Pond as a major champion.

