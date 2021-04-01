Skip to Content
BLSS: Week 3 of high school football season filled with blowouts

Week 3 of the shorted five-week high school football season started Thursday night as the calendar turns to April.

This week featured seven games, the most so far as Yucca Valley and Desert Mirage made their debuts this season.

Friday featured five games, highlighted by the Cook Street Rivalry between Palm Desert and Xavier Prep.

The Aztecs have yet to lose a league game since 2016 and tonight they extended their winning streak to 21 games.

HomeAwayQuarter
Xavier Prep - 0Palm Desert - 52Final
Yucca Valley - 0Cathedral City - 29Final
Palm Springs - 56La Quinta - 0Final
Twentynine Palms - 69Desert Hot Springs - 6Final
Shadow Hills - 0Rancho Mirage - 56Final
Desert Mirage - 0Indio - 48Final
Coachella Valley - 61Banning - 27Final

On Thursday, Palm Springs shutout La Quinta, 56-0 in the Mike Gates game. The Indians move to 2-1 while the Blackhawks fall to 0-3. Also, Coachella Valley earned a road win over Banning, 61-27. The Arabs are now 3-0 on the season.

Check out highlights of Thursday's nights games

