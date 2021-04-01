BLSS: Week 3 of high school football season filled with blowouts

Local Sports Events

Week 3 of the shorted five-week high school football season started Thursday night as the calendar turns to April.

This week featured seven games, the most so far as Yucca Valley and Desert Mirage made their debuts this season.

Friday featured five games, highlighted by the Cook Street Rivalry between Palm Desert and Xavier Prep.

The Aztecs have yet to lose a league game since 2016 and tonight they extended their winning streak to 21 games.

Home Away Quarter Xavier Prep - 0 Palm Desert - 52 Final Yucca Valley - 0 Cathedral City - 29 Final Palm Springs - 56 La Quinta - 0 Final Twentynine Palms - 69 Desert Hot Springs - 6 Final Shadow Hills - 0 Rancho Mirage - 56 Final Desert Mirage - 0 Indio - 48 Final Coachella Valley - 61 Banning - 27 Final

On Thursday, Palm Springs shutout La Quinta, 56-0 in the Mike Gates game. The Indians move to 2-1 while the Blackhawks fall to 0-3. Also, Coachella Valley earned a road win over Banning, 61-27. The Arabs are now 3-0 on the season.

