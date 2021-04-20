High school sports: Baseball, softball makes Desert Empire League debut

Local Sports Events

The Desert Empire League baseball and softball season started Tuesday with games around the valley for both, including a match-up of recent CIF champions on the diamond.

DEL 🏀 debuted last night.

Tonight was ⚾️

Takeaways...



- @dylan_vanmeet chucks cheese, @XCPHSBaseball will contend for crown



- The @max_shor show has to wait a week since @PSHSAD doesn't have a team. @PDAztecsports TBD



- @AthleticsSHHS shutout @RMHS_Rattlers, didn't see game — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 21, 2021

Watch for highlights and scores from around the valley.