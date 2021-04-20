High school sports: Baseball, softball makes Desert Empire League debut
The Desert Empire League baseball and softball season started Tuesday with games around the valley for both, including a match-up of recent CIF champions on the diamond.
DEL 🏀 debuted last night.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 21, 2021
Tonight was ⚾️
Takeaways...
- @dylan_vanmeet chucks cheese, @XCPHSBaseball will contend for crown
- The @max_shor show has to wait a week since @PSHSAD doesn't have a team. @PDAztecsports TBD
- @AthleticsSHHS shutout @RMHS_Rattlers, didn't see game
Watch for highlights and scores from around the valley.
Comments