La Quinta football forced to cancel game against Murrieta Mesa due to positive test within program
La Quinta has cancelled their game Friday against Murrieta Mesa because of a positive test within their program.
Another week, another cancellation. @LQHSFootball home game Friday against Murrieta Mesa has been canceled due to COVID. Bummer for Blackhawks who are 3-0 on the season. @lqathletics @lqprincipal @LQBlackhawks @KESQ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 14, 2021
LQ head football coach Patrick Rivenes and athletic director Juan Ramon Ruiz confirmed the report on Tuesday afternoon.
This news comes at an unfortunate time for the Blackhawks who are 3-0 on the season.
Here's the updated game schedule for this week, with everything subject to change. All games start at 7:00 p.m. local time.
Thursday 9/16
Twentynine Palms at Cathedral City
Rancho Christian at Xavier Prep
Shadow Hills at Palo Verde Valley
Friday 9/17
Murrieta Mesa at La Quinta *CANCELLED due to COVID
Redlands at Palm Springs
Chaffey at Rancho Mirage
Palm Desert at Santiago
Desert Hot Springs at Coachella Valley
Desert Mirage at Indio
Capistrano Valley Christian at DCA
Yucca Valley at Banning
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more information as this story develops.
Comments