La Quinta football forced to cancel game against Murrieta Mesa due to positive test within program

Local Sports Events

La Quinta has cancelled their game Friday against Murrieta Mesa because of a positive test within their program.

Another week, another cancellation. @LQHSFootball home game Friday against Murrieta Mesa has been canceled due to COVID. Bummer for Blackhawks who are 3-0 on the season. @lqathletics @lqprincipal @LQBlackhawks @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 14, 2021

LQ head football coach Patrick Rivenes and athletic director Juan Ramon Ruiz confirmed the report on Tuesday afternoon.

This news comes at an unfortunate time for the Blackhawks who are 3-0 on the season.

Here's the updated game schedule for this week, with everything subject to change. All games start at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Thursday 9/16

Twentynine Palms at Cathedral City

Rancho Christian at Xavier Prep

Shadow Hills at Palo Verde Valley

Friday 9/17

Murrieta Mesa at La Quinta *CANCELLED due to COVID

Redlands at Palm Springs

Chaffey at Rancho Mirage

Palm Desert at Santiago

Desert Hot Springs at Coachella Valley

Desert Mirage at Indio

Capistrano Valley Christian at DCA

Yucca Valley at Banning

