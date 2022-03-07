BNP Paribas Open Day 1: Women’s draw, mural revealed; fans excited for tournament’s return to March
The BNP Paribas Open is back!
It’s go time! Coverage all week of the @BNPPARIBASOPEN on @KESQ! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/kzRoDtB8Vd— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 7, 2022
The two-week tennis tournament, widely regarded as the unofficial 5th major, returns to its normal time slot in March for the first time since 2019. This after a cancelled tournament in 2020 and a postponed event in 2021, taking place in October.
With the return of the regular scheduled time on the calendar comes optimism and excitement to see some of the best tennis players in the world compete at a world class venue in our beautiful Coachella Valley.
Flower Power. The Garden is simply gorgeous. @BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA @KESQ pic.twitter.com/NUKvInvkZA— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 7, 2022
Among the highlights of Monday was the women's draw getting announced and the unveiling of the mural for 2021 champion Paula Badosa. The Spanish standout Badosa enters the 2022 edition of the tournament as the No 5. seed, looking to defend her title.
The stage is set in the desert 🏟️— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 8, 2022
Women's singles draw 👉 https://t.co/zYAbpj69zy#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/PbZrwHcVhx
One of the notable first round matches features two of the most recognized women in the sport - 2018 tournament champion Naomi Osaka taking on American Sloane Stephens.
A Round 1 blockbuster 👀— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 8, 2022
2018 champion @naomiosaka meets @SloaneStephens in the opening round...#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/Wqv13clL2U
Potential QFs— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 7, 2022
(1) Krejcikova vs Pliskova (7)
(3) Swiatek vs Muguruza (8)
(5) Badosa vs Kontaveit (4)
(6) Sakkari vs Sabalenka (2)#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/rVtDURjgjZ
Looking ahead to Tuesday, the men's draw will be revealed. Also, more of the game's top players hit the practice courts, including our local favorite Desirae Krawczyk.
