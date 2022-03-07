BNP Paribas Open Day 1: Women’s draw, mural revealed; fans excited for tournament’s return to March

The BNP Paribas Open is back!

The two-week tennis tournament, widely regarded as the unofficial 5th major, returns to its normal time slot in March for the first time since 2019. This after a cancelled tournament in 2020 and a postponed event in 2021, taking place in October.

With the return of the regular scheduled time on the calendar comes optimism and excitement to see some of the best tennis players in the world compete at a world class venue in our beautiful Coachella Valley.

Among the highlights of Monday was the women's draw getting announced and the unveiling of the mural for 2021 champion Paula Badosa. The Spanish standout Badosa enters the 2022 edition of the tournament as the No 5. seed, looking to defend her title.

The stage is set in the desert 🏟️



Women's singles draw 👉 https://t.co/zYAbpj69zy#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/PbZrwHcVhx — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 8, 2022

One of the notable first round matches features two of the most recognized women in the sport - 2018 tournament champion Naomi Osaka taking on American Sloane Stephens.

Potential QFs



(1) Krejcikova vs Pliskova (7)

(3) Swiatek vs Muguruza (8)

(5) Badosa vs Kontaveit (4)

(6) Sakkari vs Sabalenka (2)#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/rVtDURjgjZ — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 7, 2022

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the men's draw will be revealed. Also, more of the game's top players hit the practice courts, including our local favorite Desirae Krawczyk.

Be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the BNP Paribas Open!