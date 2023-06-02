Palm Springs Power baseball starts 20th season

The boys of summer are back!

Palm Springs Power opening up it's 2️⃣0️⃣th season in style! ⚾️ 💥



Here is our @KESQ live coverage this afternoon with @PSPowerBaseball President Andrew Starke. New league, new fun, and some high-level summertime competition! @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 https://t.co/rw5833SXJQ pic.twitter.com/omVdMhERgd — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 3, 2023

The Palm Springs Power began their season on Friday night with an, 11-1, win over the OC Legends at Palm Springs Stadium.

"We have Rocky the Ram our mascot here and fans can come out all season long through the middle of July," said Power President Andrew Starke. "We have promotions from two dollar beers and kids get in free on Saturday's. So I'm really looking forward to the community."

Power Baseball is back! Here is our full 2023 calendar. This summer we will be having 25 games at home, 2 post-game firework shows, and the return of MicroMania Wrestling on June 23rd. We hope to see you this season and cheer on the #DesertsHometownTeam! #PSP2023 pic.twitter.com/88HbEY83Hp — Palm Springs Power (@PSPowerBaseball) May 17, 2023

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the season.