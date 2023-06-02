Skip to Content
Palm Springs Power baseball starts 20th season

June 2, 2023 11:25 PM
The boys of summer are back!

The Palm Springs Power began their season on Friday night with an, 11-1, win over the OC Legends at Palm Springs Stadium.

"We have Rocky the Ram our mascot here and fans can come out all season long through the middle of July," said Power President Andrew Starke. "We have promotions from two dollar beers and kids get in free on Saturday's. So I'm really looking forward to the community."

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the season.

